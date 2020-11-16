OnePlus fans wondering what the next smartphone from the manufacturer will look like can get an idea with a new CAD rendering that has turned up online. The official launch of the smartphone is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- OnePlus 9 CAD render show off three cameras and a punch-hole display - November 16, 2020
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Attempts a bounce on 1.3100 after rising wedge breakdown - November 16, 2020
- USD/CAD Daily Forecast – Resistance At The 50 EMA In Sight - November 15, 2020