Onex Corporation (TSX:ONEX:CA) declares CAD 0.10/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous. Forward yield 0.45% Payable April 30; for shareholders of record April 6; ex-div April 5. See ONEX:CA …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Onex Corporation declares CAD 0.10 dividend - February 23, 2023
- The Rise of CAD and PLM Software Market Report 2023-2029 Highlighting Growing Demand and Future Opportunities with 110 Pages of Research Analysis - February 23, 2023
- iPhone 15 CAD Renders Reveal Dynamic Island, USB-C Port, and More - February 23, 2023