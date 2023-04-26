HyperMill 2023 includes a new feature that uses a selected reference geometry and searches for the same reference in other models.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Open Mind’s Updated CAD/CAM Suite Enhances NC Programming - April 26, 2023
- 2023-2030 Global Computer Aided Design (CAD) Software Market is Growing Rapidly with Modern Trend - April 25, 2023
- USD/CAD grinds higher past 1.3600 as sluggish Oil price jostles with banking, US default concerns - April 25, 2023