Waterloo-based software company OpenText has announced plans to acquire American data backup and protection firm Carbonite in a $1.88 billion CAD ($1.42 billion USD) deal. OpenText said the deal would …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- OpenText to buy data security firm Carbonite for $1.88 billion CAD - November 11, 2019
- Downward trend in prices of raw materials of steel to lower CAD - November 11, 2019
- Ease of Doing Business in Canada - November 11, 2019