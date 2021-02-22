Over CAD $100,000 of TAATtm Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAATtm Taste Explorer Bundle Added to Online Store

TAATtm LIFESTYLE & WELLNESS LTD. (the “Company” or “TAATtm”) is pleased to announce that more than CAD $100,000 worth of TAATtm Original, Smooth, and Menthol has been ordered this weekend, following …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)