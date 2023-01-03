Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSX:POU:CA) declares CAD 0.125/share monthly dividend, in line with previous. Forward yield 3.86% Payable Jan. 31; for shareholders of record Jan. 16; ex-div Jan. 12. See POU …
