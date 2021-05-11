A prespecified patient-focused reassessment of the influential trial based on ‘days alive out of hospital’ saw an early advantage for the conservative vs invasive strategy that waned over time.
Patient-Focused Revisit of ISCHEMIA Bolsters Conservative Message in Stable CAD
