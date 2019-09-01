Coverage from the European Society of Cardiology 2019 Congress in Paris, France. Ticagrelor added to aspirin reduced ischemic cardiovascular events in patients with stable coronary artery disease (CAD …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Ticagrelor Risky in Diabetic Patients With Stable CAD: THEMIS - September 1, 2019
- Patients With CAD, Diabetes, Prior PCI See Most Benefit From Ticagrelor in THEMIS - September 1, 2019
- Pound To Canadian Dollar Exchange Rate Forecast – Where Next For GBP/CAD Rates This Week? - September 1, 2019