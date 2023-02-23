Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) declares CAD 0.6525/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous. Earlier, the company paid a monthly dividend of C$0.2175 per common share in October, November, and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD: Nervous Highs As Critical Data And Volatility Loom - February 23, 2023
- Osisko Gold Royalties declares CAD 0.055 dividend - February 23, 2023
- Morguard Corporation declares CAD 0.15 dividend - February 23, 2023