Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSX:PNE:CA) declares CAD 0.01/share monthly dividend, in line with previous. Forward yield 7.34% Payable Feb. 28; for shareholders of record Feb. 15; ex-div Feb. 14. See PNE:CA …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. declares CAD 0.01 dividend - February 2, 2023
- Closing Bell: Evolve Fangma Index ETF [Cad Hedged Unit up on Thursday (TECH) - February 2, 2023
- Closing Bell: Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF CAD Hdg up on Thursday (VSP) - February 2, 2023