Nearly a month after CAD renders and an official render posted by Google itself of the Pixel 4 surfaced, we get our first look at its bigger brother, the Pixel 4 XL. Thanks to OnLeaks again (and of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Pixel 4 XL CAD renders: no notch, no punch holes, five cameras
Nearly a month after CAD renders and an official render posted by Google itself of the Pixel 4 surfaced, we get our first look at its bigger brother, the Pixel 4 XL. Thanks to OnLeaks again (and of …