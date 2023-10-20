Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSX:PZA:CA) declares CAD 0.075/share monthly dividend, in line with previous. Payable Nov. 15; for shareholders of record Oct. 31; ex-div Oct. 30. See PZA:CA Dividend …
