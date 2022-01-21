Pizza Pizza Royalty declares CAD 0.06 dividend

Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCPK:PZRIF) declares CAD 0.06/share monthly dividend, in line with previous.Forward yield 6.12%Payable Feb. 15; for shareholders of record Jan. 31; ex-div Jan.
