Kitchener-Waterloo-based Plum has closed over $8 million CAD in growth funding to help more large enterprises place the right people in the right roles.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Horizons Canadian Oil And Gas Equity Covered Call ETF dividend declines by 8.1% to CAD 0.13 - February 22, 2023
- Horizons US Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF dividend declines by 8.9% to CAD 0.12 - February 22, 2023
- Horizons Equal Weight Canadian Bank Covered Call ETF dividend declines by 1.9% to CAD 0.10 - February 22, 2023