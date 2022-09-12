Until details emerge of how the package will be funded, the Pound could remain under pressure. The Canadian Dollar (CAD) started the week strong as oil prices climbed as demand grew after Gazprom cut …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Pound Canadian Dollar Exchange Rate Forecast: GBP/CAD Wavered Before Plunging To 12-Year Low - September 12, 2022
- USD/CAD drops to two-week low, further below 1.3000 amid weaker USD, rising oil prices - September 12, 2022
- Duxion Signs $500 Million CAD Memorandum of Understanding for eJet motor™ Order - September 12, 2022