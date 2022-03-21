The Pound Canadian Dollar (GBP/CAD) exchange rate is wavering lower this morning as firming crude prices support the commodity-linked Canadian Dollar (CAD). Meanwhile, the Pound ( …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Canada: dollar opening rate today March 21 USD to CAD - March 21, 2022
- Pound Canadian Dollar Exchange Rate News: GBP/CAD Under Pressure As Oil Ticks Higher - March 21, 2022
- USD/CAD: Loonie set to strengthen in the coming months – Scotiabank - March 21, 2022