The Pound Canadian Dollar (GBP/CAD) exchange rate firmed on Monday as oil prices fell to a one-year low. At the time of writing, GBP/CAD was trading at around CA$1.6790, which was roughly up 0.3% from …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Pound Canadian Dollar Exchange Rate News Outlook: GBP/CAD Climbs As Oil Prices Slump - December 12, 2022
- USD / CAD – Canadian dollar underperforms - December 12, 2022
- USD/CAD advances toward 1.3700 as oil prices struggle to rebound - December 12, 2022