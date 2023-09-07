The Pound Canadian Dollar (GBP/CAD) exchange rate weakened yesterday morning following the release of the UK’s latest house price data. Meanwhile, Canadian Dollar (CAD) investors await the release of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Pound Canadian Dollar Exchange Rate Outlook: GBP/CAD Drops On Crashing UK House Prices - September 7, 2023
- ABC Technologies Holdings declares CAD 0.0375 dividend - September 7, 2023
- USD/CAD Price Forecast: Bullish Momentum Faces Stern Resistance - September 7, 2023