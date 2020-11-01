The Pound Sterling to Canadian Dollar (GBP/CAD) exchange rate found some support ahead of the weekend thanks to renewed weakness in the oil market …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Pound Canadian Dollar (GBP/CAD) Exchange Rate Looks Vulnerable Ahead Of Canadian Trade Figures - November 1, 2020
- Integrated 2D and 3D CAD Solutions Keep Auto Supplier Running Smoothly - October 31, 2020
- USD/CAD Daily Forecast – U.S. Dollar Tries To Move Higher Ahead Of The Weekend - October 30, 2020