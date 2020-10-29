A 13-year high in UK mortgage approvals was not enough to shore up the Pound Sterling to Canadian Dollar (GBP/CAD) exchange rate on Thursday. Although mortgage approvals unexpectedly jumped to 91,500 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Pound Canadian Dollar (GBP/CAD) Exchange Rate Under Pressure As Fears Over UK Economic Outlook Grow - October 29, 2020
- USD/CAD Daily Forecast – Resistance At 1.3420 In Sight - October 29, 2020
- USD/CAD Eyes September High Following Break of Monthly Opening Range - October 29, 2020