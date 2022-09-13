The Pound Canadian Dollar (GBP/CAD) exchange rate climbed as the UK unemployment hit its lowest level since 1974. At time of writing the GBP/CAD traded around CA$1.5215, a 0.28% rise from the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Surges on higher US inflation report, traders eye 1.3200 - September 13, 2022
- Pound Canadian Dollar News, Outlook: GBP/CAD Strengthened On Record Low Unemployment Levels - September 13, 2022
- Ideon Technologies secures $21 million CAD Series A to fuel transition to low-impact mining and EVs - September 13, 2022