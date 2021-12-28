The Pound Canadian Dollar (GBP/CAD) exchange rate trended upward over the course of last week, as a gradual rise in both currencies and fears surrounding the Omicron variant limited any significant …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Pound Canadian Dollar Outlook: GBP/CAD Exchange Rate Climbs As Post New Year Lockdown In Balance - December 28, 2021
- USD/CAD Forecast: USD Cannot Keep Gains Against CAD - December 28, 2021
- USD/CAD struggles near one-and-half week low, flat-lined below 1.2800 mark - December 28, 2021