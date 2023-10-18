Attention then turns to Friday, when UK and Canadian retail sales are due out. Sterling may face initial headwinds due to an expected 0.2% contraction in UK sales last month. However, GBP/CAD may be …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Pound Canadian Dollar Rate Outlook: GBP/CAD Wavers Despite Hotter UK Inflation - October 18, 2023
- USD/CAD: More choppy range trade in the short run looks likely – Scotiabank - October 18, 2023
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Faces selling pressure above 1.3650 - October 18, 2023