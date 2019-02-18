The Pound Sterling to Canadian Dollar (GBP/CAD) exchange rate remained on a steady footing on Monday, even as Markit’s household finance index fell to an eleven-month low. Although confidence among UK …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Pound Sterling Canadian Dollar (GBP/CAD) Exchange Rate Holds Ground in spite of Weak Household Confidence - February 18, 2019
- USD/CAD Daily Price Forecast – The Pair Trades Rangebound Amid Holiday Thin Market - February 18, 2019
- USD/CAD Technical Analysis: Greenback bears eyeing 1.3200 figure against CAD - February 18, 2019