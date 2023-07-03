Pound Sterling (GBP) saw a week of struggles with the Bank of England’s hawkish stance on interest rate hikes failing to bolster GBP investors’ outlook. The Canadian Dollar found renewed strength with …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Pound To Canadian Dollar Rate Forecast, News: Quiet GBP, CAD Awaits Jobs Data - July 3, 2023
- USD/CAD approaches 1.3280 as USD Index picks support ahead of US Manufacturing PMI - July 3, 2023
- USD/CAD: Risks remain to the hawkish side for the BoC and the bullish side for the Loonie – HSBC - July 3, 2023