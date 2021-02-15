GBP/CAD Exchange Rate Heads Higher as Covid-19 Vaccine Rollout Buoys UK Market Optimism. The Pound to Canadian Dollar edged higher today, with the pairing currently fluctuating ar …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Pound To Canadian Dollar Rate Rises As Outlook For UK Economy Improves, GBP/CAD Tests 1.757 - February 15, 2021
- USD/CAD continues to push lower toward 1.2650 amid rising oil prices - February 15, 2021
- USD/CAD hangs near multi-week lows, around 1.2670 region - February 15, 2021