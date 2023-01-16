The Pound Canadian Dollar (GBP/CAD) exchange rate firmed through the majority of last week’s session despite domestic headwinds in the UK. Ahead of the release of Friday’s GDP data, investors were …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Pound To Canadian Dollar Week Ahead Forecast: GBP/CAD Exchange Rate Climbs Despite UK Headwinds - January 16, 2023
- Extendicare declares CAD 0.04 dividend - January 16, 2023
- USD/CAD lacks firm intraday direction, oscillates in a range around 1.3400 mark - January 16, 2023