It also considers that a sustained Pound-to-Canadian Dollar (GBP/CAD) exchange rate break below the 200-day moving average of 1.6740 would lead to further selling. In this context, it recommends …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Extends its downside below the 1.3500 area ahead of the Canadian inflation data - September 19, 2023
- Pound To Canadian Dollar Week Ahead Forecast: Sell GBP/CAD At 1.6800 Target 1.6300 - September 19, 2023
- Westshore Terminals Investment declares CAD 0.35 dividend - September 19, 2023