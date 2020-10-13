Kitchener-Waterloo-based Praemo, which uses industrial IoT data to provide insights to enterprises, has raised $4.5 million CAD in financing, bringing the startup’s total raised to date to $8 million.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD extends rebound toward 1.3150 as DXY continues to push higher - October 13, 2020
- Praemo raises $4.5 million CAD in Series A follow-on financing - October 13, 2020
- USD/CAD holds above 1.3100 ahead of US CPI data - October 13, 2020