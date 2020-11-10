Aspirin-free prasugrel monotherapy following successful everolimus-eluting stent implantation has demonstrated feasibility and safety without any stent thrombosis in selected low-risk …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- NZD/CAD Price Analysis: Target achieved ahead of RBNZ risk - November 10, 2020
- Prasugrel monotherapy safe, effective after PCI in patients with stable CAD, finds study - November 10, 2020
- USD/CAD – Canadian Dollar Rally Deflates - November 10, 2020