It is a truth universally acknowledged that a trial comparing interventional strategies for left-main coronary artery (LMCA) disease launched more than a decade ago may not be entirely relevant to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
PRECOMBAT at 10 Years: Unusually Long-Term PCI vs CABG Data in Left-Main CAD
It is a truth universally acknowledged that a trial comparing interventional strategies for left-main coronary artery (LMCA) disease launched more than a decade ago may not be entirely relevant to …