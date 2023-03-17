In connection with the Extension and entry into of the A&R Promissory Note, the Company paid an amendment and restatement fee of CAD $225,000 and issued 350,000 non-transferrable common share purchase …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. Announces Extension of CAD $7 Million Promissory Note - March 17, 2023
- USD/CAD: Compelling reasons to push the Loonie higher are scant – Scotiabank - March 17, 2023
- CAD Sketcher, It’s Parametric CAD For Blender - March 17, 2023