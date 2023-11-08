Quantum startup Photonic has raised a $137-million CAD ($100 million USD) funding round from a pool of investors that includes new strategic partner Microsoft. “While [five years] is an audacious …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Quantum startup Photonic raises $137 million CAD, strikes strategic partnership with Microsoft - November 8, 2023
- USD / CAD – Canadian dollar has oil headache. - November 8, 2023
- CAD to step up flower production trainings - November 8, 2023