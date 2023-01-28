Quinsam Capital (OTCPK:QCAAF) declares CAD 0.0013/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous. Forward yield 5.52% Payable Feb. 24; for shareholders of record Feb. 3; ex-div Feb. 2. See QCAAF …
