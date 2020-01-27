January 16, 2020 – Radica Software announced the availability of Electra Cloud, a fully browser-based electrical CAD software that allows engineers to create, edit, and share 2D electrical, pneumatic …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Radica Software announces Electra Cloud browser-based electrical CAD software - January 27, 2020
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: 1.3200 becomes the tough nut to crack for buyers - January 27, 2020
- Chart Of The Week: USD/CAD’s 50% mean reversion target, 1.3060s - January 26, 2020