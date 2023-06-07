Credit Agricole’s G10 FX Strategy team expects the Australian Dollar (AUD) to gain strength, particularly against the Canadian Dollar (CAD) and the New Zealand Dollar (NZD). This outlook is based on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- RBA Hike Good News For Australian Dollar Outlook Vs CAD And NZD Dollars: Credit Agricole - June 7, 2023
- USD/CAD Analysis: Hangs near multi-week low as traders look to BoC for fresh impetus - June 7, 2023
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Loonie grinds within bearish channel, 1.3450 and BoC in focus - June 7, 2023