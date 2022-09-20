The softening of international crude and commodity prices has added confidence among RBI economists that besides reining in inflation, even the current account deficit could end up lower than what was …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Struggles to Test November 2020 High Ahead of Canada CPI - September 19, 2022
- RBI economists optimistic on CAD; bankers flag fall in forex reserves, rupee - September 19, 2022
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Gravestone Doji, channel break directs bears towards 1.3200 - September 19, 2022