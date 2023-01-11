RE Royalties (OTCQX:RROYF) declares CAD 0.01/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous. Forward yield 4.99% Payable Feb. 22; for shareholders of record Feb. 1; ex-div Jan. 31. See RROYF Dividend …
