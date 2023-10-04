(“Revolve”), to provide a CAD $4.0 million secured loan (the “Loan”). Revolve is a North American renewable energy developer with 2.8 GW of wind, solar, and battery projects under development in the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- RE Royalties Enters into CAD $4.0 Million Loan and Royalty Agreement with Revolve Renewable Power - October 4, 2023
- USD/CAD: The technical risk of a correction could raise – Scotiabank - October 4, 2023
- RE Royalties Ltd.: RE Royalties Enters into CAD $4.0 Million Loan and Royalty Agreement with Revolve Renewable Power - October 4, 2023