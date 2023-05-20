Real Estate Split Corp. (TSX:RS:CA) declares CAD 0.13/share monthly dividend, in line with previous. Forward yield 10.92% Payable June 15; for shareholders of record May 31; ex-div May 30. See RS:CA …
