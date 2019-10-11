It was designed to characterize the patient profile, treatment, and follow-up of young adults who survived a first occurrence of CAD. Premature disease was defined as the occurrence of an acute MI or …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Recurrent Events Common Among Young Patients With CAD - October 11, 2019
- USD/CAD slides to fresh monthly lows near 1.3170 - October 11, 2019
- Snipp Receives CAD$1.1 Million Payment for Software Licence Agreement with European Credit Card Services Provider - October 11, 2019