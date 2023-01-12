ReelData, which develops software for monitoring and managing fish farms, has raised $10.6 million CAD ($8 million USD) in a Series A funding round.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- ReelData raises $10.6 million CAD using AI to monitor fish populations - January 12, 2023
- Cloud-Based CAD Software Market 2023 Size with Business Forecast up to 2029 & In-Depth Analysis in LATEST REPORT - January 12, 2023
- USD / CAD – Canadian dollar awaiting US inflation data - January 12, 2023