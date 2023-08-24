RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO ), (Frankfurt: IJA2 ), (Munich: A2PU92 ) (the “Company”) today announced the naming of the Interim CEO …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. Welcomes Interim CEO and Director Gavin McMillan, CAD $1.5 Million … - August 23, 2023
- Planting Hope Announces Closing of $1M CAD Private Placement of Convertible Debentures and Issuance of Shares from Conversion of Interest Payments - August 23, 2023
- USD/CAD slumps as CAD gains traction; US economic slowdown in focus - August 23, 2023