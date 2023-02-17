Richards Packaging Income Fund (RPI.UN:CA) declares CAD 0.11/share monthly dividend, in line with previous. Payable March 14; for shareholders of record Feb. 28; ex-div Feb. 27. See RPI.UN:CA Dividend …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Richards Packaging Income Fund declares CAD 0.11 dividend - February 17, 2023
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Struggles to find acceptance above 100 DMA, bullish potential intact - February 17, 2023
- E Split Corp. declares CAD 0.13 dividend - February 17, 2023