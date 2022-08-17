The trade deficit figures in the coming months is expected to moderate in the coming months due to lower commodity prices and easing pressure on global supply chains, increasing risks to exports and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Rebounds towards 50 DMA amid weaker WTI - August 17, 2022
- Robust demand for imports to provide upside risk to FY23 CAD projection of $105bn: Acuite Ratings - August 17, 2022
- Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.96 - August 17, 2022