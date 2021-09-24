Rogers awards CAD 7.5 mln in grants to content creators

The Rogers Group of Funds announced it’s awarding CAD 7.5 million in grants and investments to support more than 60 original projects through the Rogers Cable Network Fund and Rogers Documentary Fund.
