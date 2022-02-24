Royal Bank of Canada declares CAD 1.20 dividend

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) declares CAD 1.20/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous. Forward yield 3.43% Payable May 24; for shareholders of record April 25; ex-div April 22.
