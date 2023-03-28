The Indian rupee could appreciate to around 80 levels against the US dollar during the next fiscal year due to an improvement in the country’s current account deficit, said some foreign bank analysts.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD flat-lines above mid-1.3600s amid weaker USD, subdued Oil prices - March 28, 2023
- Rupee to inch towards 80/$ next fiscal on narrowing CAD - March 28, 2023
- CAD CAM Software Market 2023 Size and Forecast to 2030 - March 28, 2023