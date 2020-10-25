Following the same, the rear camera housing of the Galaxy S21 emerged online. Now, the CAD renders of the Samsung Galaxy S21+ have surfaced online. From the latest leak that has been shared by …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Samsung Galaxy S21+ CAD Renders Show Rear Camera, Flat Screen And More - October 25, 2020
- Canadian Dollar Forecast Another Loonie Letdown? Levels for CAD/JPY & USD/CAD - October 24, 2020
- USD/CAD: BoC meeting unlikely to be a game changer – CIBC - October 23, 2020