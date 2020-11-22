The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra which is rumoured to be one of the phones in the next Galaxy S21 series is back in the news, and this time, a notable tipster has shared its CAD-based renders. As per the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra May Come With the ‘Narrowest’ Screen Bezels, CAD-Based Renders Leaked - November 22, 2020
- OnePlus 9 Pro CAD renders remind us of the Galaxy S20 FE - November 21, 2020
- CAD in Apparel Market Size Rising at magnificent CAGR During 2020-2025 : Analysis of Key Players, Trends, Drivers and Top Countries Data - November 21, 2020